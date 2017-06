Twenty thousand schools will be installed solar energy in Punjab at a cost of nine billion rupees under Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme, reported Radio Pakistan Thursday.

While chairing a meeting in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said, "In the first phase of the programme, solar panels will be installed in ten thousand schools of the southern Punjab."

The CM directed the authorities concerned to implement effective monitoring mechanism for execution of the programme.