ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday vowed to fulfil his mother Benazir Bhutto’s aspirations for the country as the PPP celebrated the late leader’s birthday.

In a tweet on Benazir Bhutto’s birthday, Bilawal said: “On my mother’s B’day, I pray to fulfil her aspirations for Pak[istan]. Her dream for a progressive and peaceful Pak[istan] lives on! #HappyBirthdaySMBB.”

In her tweet, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said: “Happy birthday Shaheed Benazir Bhutto! The heart is so full of you now, and always. Your courage, warmth and leadership shines on.”

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 in Rawalpindi when she was returning after addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh.

Bilawal attended birth anniversary ceremony of Benazir Bhutto at Bhutto House Naudero.

The party leaders and workers assembled at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay tributes to late Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP also arranged functions in various cities across the country to mark the day.

Bilawal was elected as the PPP chief in 2007 after his mother’s assassination.

His father, Asif Ali Zardari –former president – serves as the PPP co-chairman.

This year, Zardari and his son Bilawal were elected as Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians and PPP chief respectively to comply with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rules.