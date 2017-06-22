ISLAMABAD - The British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG on Wednesday presented honorary British awards to Nishat Riaz and Shazia Khawar in recognition of their services for the British Council in Pakistan.

The awards were presented on behalf of the Queen, said a statement released by the British High Commission.

“Both Nishat and Shazia have been appointed Honorary Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. This honour is awarded to individuals for significant achievements or exceptional service to the UK, which stands out as an example to others,” the statement said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Drew said, “I am delighted to present Honorary MBE awards to Nishat Riaz and Shazia Khawar in recognition of their services to UK-Pakistan cultural relations and education. These awards reflect not only their significant individual effort over a number of years but also that they are excellent role models and leaders inside and outside of the British Council.”

Head of the British Council Pakistan Rosemary Hilhorst said, “I am pleased to congratulate Nishat Riaz and Shazia Khawar on receiving their well deserved honours. The British Council Pakistan team are delighted that their outstanding contributions have been recognised.”