ISLAMABAD - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Pakistan on June 24 and then depart for Kabul as part of Beijing’s efforts to ease relations between Islamabad and Kabul. Wang Yi will hold talks with Army Chief Qamar Bajwa and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. China had earlier offered to play a role to defuse tension between the two Muslim-majority countries.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 22-Jun-2017 here.
Chinese FM to visit Pakistan on 24th
