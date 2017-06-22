KASUR (Staff Reporter): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Kasur. He reached to the DHQ Hospital by road.

He expressed his displeasure over the poor sanitary conditions, and blacklisted the company responsible for hospital's cleanliness. The CM also suspended Hospital DMS for absence and indifference to duty. He also ordered an inquiry against the doctor. The CM lauded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan and DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi for good performance and advised them for further improvement.

The Chief Minister called the DC and DPO Kasur to the hospital during his tour and issued them necessary instructions.

He inquired the patients and their attendants about the provision of medicines and healthcare facilities. They expressed the satisfaction about provision of high-quality medicines and improvement in healthcare facilities in the hospital. They thanked the chief minister for taking personal interest in bringing substantive improvements in hospital-conditions.

The patients and their attendants also apprised the Chief Minister about their problems. They thanked the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for issuing on-the spot orders for the solution to their problems and said that due to his personal attention, much improvement has been brought in the hospital and free medicines have been provided, while treatment is also going well.