SADIQABAD - Those who looted public money and laundered it to foreign banks will find no way to escape and will be punished as per the law.

PPP MPA Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said the rulers have stuck in Panama leaks case and it will prove to be the final nail in their coffin. He flayed that the incumbent government has done no good for the public except giving rise to inflation, unemployment and unrest in the country. He said people have tired of the rulers' false promises and they will reject them in the next general elections. "The government has disappointed people and now they cannot be befooled anymore," he said. Instead of providing relief to the public, the rulers are busy veiling their corruption, he flayed. He informed the media that the mass contact campaign launched by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be enlarged after Eidul Fitr. He claimed that the PPP is representative party of the poor class and will come into power with the public assistance.

Earlier, MPA Murtaza condoled the death of Muhammad Nawaz Kalwar with his brother Ahmed Nawaz Kalwar. PPP office-bearers Mumtaz Khan Chang, Gul Muhammad Chishti and Jam Kabir were also present on the occasion. They prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.

LAWYERS' STRIKE FOR CHAMBERS: The Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) observed strike against non-allotment of chambers for lawyers at judicial complex here on Tuesday.

TBA spokesman Abdul Rauf Solangi told The Nation that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about three years ago but no place could so far be allotted for the lawyers' chambers. They demanded the government to allot a suitable place for lawyers' chamber at the judicial complex. They also urged Lahore High Court chief justice to play his due role in this regard.

THREE-DAY COURSE

A three-day office-management course was organised at Patrolling Police Post in Chak 173/P here. The course was organised under directives from the Punjab IG Police wherein the participants were taught the ways to manage files and safe the office records. Post in-charge Muhammad Anwar told The Nation that the staffers who participated in the course have been directed to submit their two passport size photographs and course's certificate to the RY Khan DSP office.

STRIKE DECLARED

The Anjuman-e-Patwariyan declared pen down strike on June 25 in favour of their demands. A meeting was held in this regard wherein the participants declared strike. Anjuman office-bearers Ch Hanif, Tariq, Ashraf Ali, Saleem, Shah Nawaz, Liaqat Ali and Mansha attended the meeting. They also prayed for development and prosperity of the country.