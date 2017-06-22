MULTAN - The government has put all the departments concerned on red alert in view of heavy rains and likely flooding as the EID holidays of WASA, Civil Defence, Police, Irrigation and other administrative officers have been cancelled.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha disclosed on Wednesday that all the concerned departments had been issued direction to keep control rooms open at their offices on Eid. He said that there was a forecast of heavy rains on Eid and all concerned departments had been issued direction to work with good coordination for the protection of the life and property of the masses.

He said that WASA had been issued a warning to keep all disposal stations functioning during rains besides making immediate arrangements for the disposal of water from low lying areas. He declared that every department would set up a control room in its office.

He said that the weather forecast anticipated heavy rains in upper areas of the country which could result into a flood warning. “But we are fully prepared. The survey of riverine areas has been conducted and the residents will be shifted to safe places in case of flooding,” he declared. He said that the district administration had an eye on dilapidated buildings in walled city area as there was a threat of collapsing buildings in rains. He said that the district administration had issued notices to the owners of these buildings.

District emergency officer Dr Kalim said that the Rescue 1122 was fully prepared for public service. The Mayor Multan Naveedul Haq also assured full support from the Municipal Corporation.

SAEED ADDRESSES IFTAR DINNER: Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) Chairman Hafiz Abdul Rauf has said that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was put under house arrest for committing the crime of raising voice for poor Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants of an Iftar dinner here on Wednesday, he added that the FIF would continue to raise voice of oppressed people like Kashmiris besides serving deprived sections of the society. He said that the anti-Pakistan powers and terrorism died down in Balochistan due to the public welfare campaigns launched by the FIF. He added that the FIF served the humanity irrespective of people’s colour, creed or faith. He said that the FIF brought the Balochs near through love and public service. He disclosed that the FIF dispatched a consignment worth over Rs6 million for Balochistan and Thar just before Ramazan. He added that the FIF launched projects to supply clean drinking water to the residents of far flung areas of Balochistan and Thar. He pointed out that more than half of the drinking water wells dug by the FIF in Tharparkar were in the areas of Non-Muslims. “We believe Hindus are as respectable citizens of Pakistan as all others. If they are in any trouble, it is our duty to help them out. We’ll continue this service until we are alive,” he declared. He said that the FIF handed goats to the widows and poor families to feed their kids with the milk and sell the remaining to earn living.