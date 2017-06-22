FAISALABAD: Residents of Kaleem Shaheed Colony, Ghulam Muhammadabad and ABC Road held a protest yesterday against 28-hour load-shedding by blocking roads.

Power supply to the three areas was cut off after a wind storm hit the city on Tuesday. Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) failed to resolve the problem and restore electricity. Frustrated residents took to the streets to chant slogans against the FESCO officials.

According to the protesters, load-shedding has seriously affected their daily routines. It has resulted water shortages and has halted commercial activities.