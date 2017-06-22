PESHAWAR - At least five persons including the driver were killed and 15 others sustained injuries when a speedy van hit a parked trailer-truck in the limits of Takht Bhai Police Station on Wednesday.

According to details, a van carrying passengers and students of a religious seminary was on its way to Bajaur Agency, which hit the trailer-truck in Jandai bypass area. As a result, Muhammad Yahya Khan, son of Jehanzen Khan, Rahatullah Khan, son of Muhammad Amin Khan, driver Khan Bacha, son of Muhammad Ishaq, all residents of Bajaur Agency, and Siraj-ul-Haq, son of Muhammad Arif and Abdul Basit, son of Muhammad Raziq, residents of Dir Lower, died in the mishap.

In addition, Jannat Gul, Abdus Salam, Junaid Gul, Naeem Ullah, Bahadar Khan, Fazal Wahid, Muhammad Tayyeb from Bajair Agency and Ejaz-ul-Haq, Sami-ul-Haq, Hameed-ur-Rehman, Umer Said, Munib Khan, Abdullah Shah from Swat, and Shakirullah and Rehmaullah dwellers of Malakand district, sustained multiple wounds in the accident.

The injured were rushed to Mardan Medical Complex, where hospital sources said that three among the injured were stated to be in critical condition. Police lodged an FIR and started investigation into the incident.