Security forces on Thursday claimed to have arrested five men involved in aiding militants during search operations in the suburbs of Mandi Bahauddin.

The military’s media wing, ISPR, said the men were arrested during join search operations conducted by Punjab Rangers, Counter-Terrorism Department, police and intelligence agencies.

Weapons recovered

Earlier, security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

ISPR said the Frontier Corps personnel recovered the weapons from Akka Khel, Guli Khel and Ghaibi Nokia areas of Khyber Agency.

Weapons recovered included sub-machine guns, improvise explosive devices (IEDs) and fuses.