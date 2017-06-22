OUR STAFF REPORTER

SAHIWAL/ OKARA/ TOBA TEK SINGH - Five people including a widow and two minor sisters were killed in different incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, two sisters were killed while three others sustained critical injuries in collision between a motorbike and speeding truck in Sahiwal. Nawaz Shah was on the way to Sahiwal city along with his brother Abul Hassan, uncle Bhawal Shair and two minor daughters – four-year-old Yasmeen and two-year-old Shahmeen – on a motorbike. Near 138/9-L Ashan-Abad, a speedy truck hit the bike head-on. As a result, the girls were killed on the spot while the others were injured and shifted to Sahiwal DHQ Hospital. Dera Rahim police impounded the truck while the truck driver managed to escape the scene. Investigation is underway.

In Okara, two persons were killed in separate incidents. Khalid, a van conductor, was crushed to death by speeding truck on GT Road near Kissan. In another incident, a youth identified as Riaz was crushed under the wheels of a speedy truck on Okara-Dipalpur Road near Shahnawaz CNG Station.

In Toba Tek Singh, a widow of Ghousia Chowk locality in Pir Mahal died the other night after roof of her house caved in due to heavy rain and windstorm. Kalshoom Akhtar was asleep in her house when the incident occurred. Debris of the house was removed by locals on self-help basis. Her heirs were assured of compensation by the government.