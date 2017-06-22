SADIQABAD - The government has failed to fulfil its promise of "no loadshedding in Ramazan" as urban and rural are still faced with 18 and 20 hours loadshedding respectively.

This was stated by Anjuman Haqooq-e-Tahaffuz Kashtkaran president Hafiz Saeed Chidhar while talking to The Nation here the other day.

He flayed that the government has befooled the public in the name of democracy and preformed nothing except adding to public woes. He said that unscheduled power cuts and low voltage caused damage to electronic appliances which caused people reel under shock from outages. He expressed concerns over government failure to provide uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan. He claimed the government has lost public trust, adding people want to get rid of corrupt and negligent rulers. He regretted that repeated complaints to Mepco officials also could not bring end to their problems.

He demanded Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif and the Mepco Chief Executive to look into matter and resolve their problems.

PUBLIC PROTECTION

PLEDGED AFRESH

Police will continue chasing the outlaws until they bow down to the state power and will go to any extent to protect the public lives.

DPO Zeeshan Asghar stated while addressing an Iftar dinner held at Kacha area here the other day.

He said the area was a stronghold of dacoits where they had been carrying out their criminal activities without let or hindrance. "It was due to effective steps and sacrifices rendered by the police that all the outlaws have been eliminated from the area," he pointed out. He pledged the police will not let the dacoits gathered in the area again. The DPO also showered police officers with praise for performing duty with honesty and dedication.

SP (investigations) Shah Nawaz, RY Khan AC Adnan Bithani, ASP Latif Mehr, DSP Nasir Ali Saqib and a large number of policemen attended the Iftar dinner.