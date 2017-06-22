HAFIZABAD - Punjab government has taken several steps to empower women particularly poor and disabled to make them self-reliant economically, a Punjab minister said.

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said this while distributing cows and buffaloes to 44 poverty-stricken and disabled women, having Khidmat Cards, through balloting. She said that this step of the government is revolutionary and provided respectful means of livelihood to the have-nots.

The minister said that unprecedented development was taken place in the country and the image of the country has been raised to great extent but some inside and outside negative forces were hell bent on hatching conspiracies but added that the nefarious attempts by such forces would be made futile by the masses and the forthcoming 2018 elections would prove referendum in favour of PML-N head by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Additional Secretary Livestock’s Ashiq Hussain Dogar said that cattle are being provided to the women transparently to enable them to stand on their feet. He further said that these cattle are fully insured and in case of their death and theft the effected women would be provided another cattle. Women of the province have already been provided hens and cocks to improve their lot. He called upon the recipients to derive benefit of the government scheme to make their families self-sufficient economically, he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman District Council Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar and State Minister Saira Afzal Tarar gave Iftar dinner to PML-N workers, councillors, Chairman MCs, MPAs and MNAs where they declared that nobody can challenge the independence of Pakistan while sitting in America.

They said that the nation was fully determined to protect integrity and solidarity of the country. They said that at present unprecedented investment was pouring in the country which is unparalleled in the history of Pakistan.

They declared that Hafizabad district was a fortress of PML-N and remain the same during the next general elections and would sweep all the PA and NA seats.

ROBBERY: A villager of Pindi Bhattian was deprived of his bike by three armed bandits from near Pindi Bhattian. The victim, Zafar iqbal son of Muhammad Shahbaz was on way to his village on a bike and when he reached near flyover new Karachi, three armed bandits intercepted him and snatched away a cell phone, bike and some cash. The police have registered a case without any arrest.

SHOP GUTTED: A tailor's shop owned by Sohail Ahmad was burnt to ashes when fire broke out in his shop in Mohallah Qadirabad last night. The cause of fire is stated to be short circuiting of electric wires. Rescue-1122 and dwellers of the area rushed to the spot to put off fire but by the time stitched and unstitched clothes worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes.