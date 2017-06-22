CHINIOT - The tehsil administration has launched an extension project in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Munir Ahmad said that the 200-bed hospital treats 1,700 out patients daily. The hospital was THQ till 2009 when it was upgraded to DHQ level after Chiniot was upgraded to district status.

Keeping in view the increasing number of patients, the district government constructed the blocks of pharmacy, medicine store, waiting area and outdoor ticket area which has resulted in improving the service delivery to ailing humanity. An Helping Hands has also donated the furniture, fixture and medical equipment worth Rs20 million. Moreover, 10 beds in emergency, 10 in gynae and 5 beds in delivery wards have also been added and operation theatre has been made functional for 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Ayub Khan said that Punjab government focused on health facilities and the chief minister recently visited Chiniot and inspected only DHQ Hospital. He said that 12 specialist doctors will also joined various departments meeting the shortage of medical officers in the hospital.