RAWALPINDI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Thursday seized contraband from a local travelling to Bahrain via a private airline.

According to the ASF, 1KG ice and heroin were seized from the accused, Saeed Shah, in an operation at Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

Shah, who hails from Mardan, was hiding illegal drugs in his baggage, an ASF spokesperson said. The accused was taken to ASF control room for further investigation.

A mother and her son were arrested on Wednesday from Lahore airport over smuggling allegations, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said. A total of one kilogram of heroin was seized from the mother and son.