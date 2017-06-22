ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has petitioned ECP to indefinitely postpone the hearing of his foreign funding case as he was failed to submit his reply that was filed bvy Akbar S Babar. Shahid Gondal, Imran ‘s lawyer requested that the cases filed by Akbar S Babar and Hashim Ali Bhutta are having same nature, so Butta’s application should be postponed indefinitely, while Bhutta’s lawyer rejected and opposed Gondal’s request.

CEC directed that Imran Khan should submit his reply to make his stance clear whatever he accepts the accusations or rejects, filed against him. Gondal requested for some time for the submission of his client’s answer, ECP accepted and for providing answer, gave him time till 6th July.