MULTAN: Javed Hashmi, a senior politician, while talking to media said that as everyone is accountable for their actions so Nawaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz are also not above the constitution.

He directed JIT to carry out its job without any irregularity and unevenness as there will be no sort of accountability if JIT will be controversial. He added that the remarks of the judges related to Panama gate are sorrowful as they are terming an elected premier as “Godfather” and called “Sicilian Mafia” unfair.