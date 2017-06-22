ISLAMABAD - The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sharif family’s involvement in Panama Papers case Wednesday continued its investigations into the matter and finalised its fortnight report to present it before the Supreme Court.

Now, the investigating team will present its third progress report along with the statements of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and others before the apex court on June 22 (today).

The sources said that in its 44th meeting held on Wednesday at Federal Judicial Academy, the JIT reviewed the documents provided by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

They said that the third progress report was prepared in the light of interrogations with Sharif brothers and Hussain Nawaz.

Now, the interrogators have left two weeks to complete their task in this matter.

Earlier, the JIT headed by Additional Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia had quizzed the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab in two separate sessions asking them the details of their family’s offshore assets and financial dealings abroad.

Similarly, the team had also recorded the statements of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s two sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz in connection with their family’s offshore assets.

The members of JIT include Amir Aziz of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP’s), Bilal Rasool Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Irfan Naeem Mangi of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Brigadier Nauman Saeed Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Brigadier Kamran Khursheed Military Intelligence (MI).

The Apex Court has mandated the JIT to probe how the Gulf Steel Mills come into being; what led to its sale; what happened to its liabilities; how did they reach Jeddah, Qatar and the UK; whether Hussain and Hassan Nawaz had the means in the early 1990s to possess and purchase the London flats; whether the sudden appearance of the letters of Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani is a myth or a reality; who, in fact, is the real and beneficial owner of the Nielsen Enterprises Ltd and Nescoll Ltd; how did Hill Metal Establishment come into existence; where did the money for Flagship Investment Ltd and other companies set up/taken over by the son of the PM come from; and where do the huge sums gifted by Hussain Nawaz to Nawaz Sharif come from.

JIT REJECTS SAFDAR'S APPLICATION

INP adds: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), that is probing the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family on Wednesday rejected Captain (Retd) Safdar's application of changing the date of his hearing.

According to sources, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law had submitted an application before the JIT to change the hearing date as he planned to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah this week.

JIT rejected Safdar's request and directed him to appear before it on June 24 as per initial orders.