A man allegedly shot dead his 24-year-old daughter and injured another man in the village of Jan Mohammad Brohi in Nawabshah, in what police termed an 'honour' killing on today.

Sakima was killed by her father and uncle after they found her in a 'compromising position' with a man, Wahid Bux Brohi, who was also critically injured in the incident. Brohi has been shifted to Civil Hospital Nawabshah.

Kadhar Station House Officer Ghulam Hussain Peerzado said Akbar and his brother were arrested by police and confessed to the crime.

Two separate First Information Reports were registered against the accused. One was registered on behalf of the state and the other on the complaint of Ghulam Mohammad, the brother of the injured man.

Sakima's body was handed over to a notable of the area for burial following a post-mortem examination.