Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari criticized Marriyum Aurangzeb's decision to rearrange the national anthem, calling it "ridiculous". She said that Marriyum's idea of culture "is Indian movies".

Ridiculous! Countries don't keep fiddling with national anthems! Maryam Aurangzeb's idea of culture is Indian movies! Leave our anthem alone https://t.co/IHk2kVQ50f — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 22, 2017

In a meeting chaired by the Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, the government decided to rearrange the national anthem's musical rendition using a world class orchestra.

The anthem's musical rendition was initially composed by Ahmed G. Chagla.

The meeting was held to review plans for celebrations for the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. The aim of the decision to rearrange the national anthem is to truly represent the country's cultural diversity.

PNCA Director General Jamal Shah is to submit a detailed proposal in the context.

The minister emphasized that the Independence Day celebrations should be a historic event, and that art, culture and history must be highlighted during the celebrations. She also directed PTV to make products and promos highlighting Pakistan's victory against India in the Champions Trophy final.