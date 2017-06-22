KARACHI: The provincial capital is seeing yet another increase in robberies and other crimes ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Multiple reports of crimes have been made so far.

Two robbers, one of them covering his face, could be seen in a CCTV video robbing a super store at gunpoint in the Khokhrapar area. Police said that the robbers stole lacs worth of money.

In another incident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7, robbers stole mobile phones and wallets of people observing Aitekaaf in a mosque.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar took notice of the incident and the rise in street crime after the news was aired and has sought a report from DIG East Arif Hanif.

In yet another incident, police arrested a suspect near the Gulistan-e-Johar area at Rashid Minhas road involved in robbing cash worth 1.2 million from a man. According to SP Gulshan Murtaza Bhutto, the police also recovered weapons and a motorcycle from the suspect.