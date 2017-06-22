SARGODHA - A Punjab Board of Revenue member ordered action against market committee officials for being lethargic to implement the government’s orders of subsidy here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Punjab Board of Revenue member Altaf Ezid Khan visited Ramazan bazaar at Istaqlalabad Colony. He found fruits at the bazaar substandard which were being supplied under supervision of the market committee. He took notice of the negligence and ordered action against the officials concerned.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chattha said that the government provided Rs7 million subsidy on fruits and vegetables at Ramazan bazaars. He said people are not being facilitated due to lethargic attitude of the market committee officials to ensure the government’s orders of subsidy. He warned the officials to perform duty with honesty and they will be dealt with sternly otherwise.