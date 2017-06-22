UNITED NATIONS: Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said today that Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used against any country.

Speaking in a debate on Afghanistan at the UN Security Council, she said that increased troops and military reliance with no political strategy will not lead to any sustainable results in the war torn country. She said that a political solution with military options in Afghanistan is incompatible.

Lodhi stresses that negotiated peace in Afghanistan has been Pakistan's consistent position and is also the consensus of the world community.

She said Pakistan is currently hosting over two million Afghan refugees and expects gratitude instead of hostility from the Afghan government.

The Ambassador said that safe havens of Taliban exist inside Afghanistan, not outside, given the large areas they control there.

She further added that Pakistan and Afghanistan have suffered the most from the menace of terrorism and that Afghanistan should work with Pakistan to eradicate the threat of terrorism from the region.

The Pakistani Envoy said that Islamabad strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and that nothing justifies murder and mayhem that directly affects civilians.

