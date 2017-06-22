The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed by the Supreme Court to probe money trail of the Sharif family under Panama case verdict, submitted its third and second-last fortnight inquiry report to the apex court on Thursday.

While hearing the case, a three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal and comprising Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan directed the investigation team to file its final report by July 10 as the court did not want to give more time for investigation.

After reviewing the report, Justice Ahsan asked JIT head Wajid Zia whether government institutions were cooperating with the team or not.

To this, Zia said that Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had given the details and relevant record, adding that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was reluctant to do this.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the court has directed the departments to cooperate with the Panama JIT.

Justice Ejaz Afzal asked the attorney general about the delay in providing data to the investigation team probing the Panama case.

Meanwhile, Justice Ahsan inquired the attorney general about time period for completion of investigation into record-tampering case. The AG replied that the probe will be completed in few days.

Earlier heading towards the court room, Zia responding to a question regarding working during Eid holidays said that the JIT will take the first Eid day off.