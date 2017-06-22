Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Pemra on Thursday directed the management of TV One and host of the programme “Ishq Ramzan,” Sahir Lodhi to tender apology to viewers for airing controversial remarks about the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“The management of the TV channel is directed to specifically mention compliance of Pemra orders in its transmission on Saturday, June 24, 2017,” the watchdog said in a statement.

“The channel is also directed to ensure that text to the same effect is also displayed on the screen during the programme when Mr Sahir Lodhi will be apologising to the viewers.”

Pemra had issued a show cause notice to the channel on May 31, 2017, directing the management of the channel to explain its position in writing as well as appear for personal hearing on June 5, 2017.

Later, after hearing the representative of the channel and analysing the written reply, it was agreed that the language used by Sahir Lodhi about the founding father of the nation, was in violation of various clauses of the Pemra’s Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.