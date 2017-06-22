Prime Minister Nawaz Shari felicitated Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his appointment as the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

“I present you, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan as well as on my personal behalf, heartfelt felicitations and warm wises on your appointment” as crown prince, Sharif said in his message to Prince Mohammed.

He said that the two countries have great brotherly ties and Saudi Arabia will progress more under the leadership of Mohammed bin Salman. He said the two countries have shared desires for the betterment of Islamic nation. He expressed good wishes for Saudi Arabia.