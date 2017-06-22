OUR STAFF REPORTER

PAKPATTAN - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama leaks case owes to the PTI’s struggle against corruption, a PTI leader said.

PTI district president and central committee member Mian Ahmed Raza Maneka stated this while talking to media here the other day. He said this is unique example in the country’s history when members of the ruling family are being investigated. He said the rulers have done nothing for the public welfare and now they will be punished for their deeds.

SECURITY BEEFED UP

DPO Kamran Yusuf Malik briefed the media about measures taken by the police to guard congregations on last Friday of Ramazan. He pointed out that protecting life, honour and property of the common man is the first and foremost priority of the police. He said police has enhanced patrolling in sensitive areas of the district, adding the Elite Force has also been put on alert to thwart any untoward incident. The police will also guard congregations on 27th night of Ramazan, the DPO added.

TWO HELD WITH LIQUOR

City police claimed to have held two persons with 60 litres of liquor here. The suspects were identified as Saleem Maseeh and Khalid Maseeh of Lorry Adda. Police registered a case against them and launched investigation.