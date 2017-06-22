KARACHI: Yesterday, Local police killed three gang-war suspects in a shootout in Karachi’s Chakiwala vicinity.

The deceased suspects were involved in various murders, robberies, and were deemed as important commanders of the Baba Ladla group, the police said. Two accomplices of the deceased criminals were arrested.

A man, Zubair, suspected of stealing mobiles from individuals observing aitekaf -- the religious Islamic practice consisting of a period of staying in a mosque for a certain number of days – was arrested.

A stolen mobile was recovered from the suspect’s possession and a case was registered against him, the police said.

In a separate incident, a robber was killed and another injured by a shopkeeper’s retaliatory firing. The injured robber was arrested by the police.