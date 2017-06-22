Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Babar Awan has decided to resign from Upper House of the Parliament and join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources said that after resignation as senator, Awan is expected to formally join PTI.

It is to be mentioned here that in recent years, Awan had not been active in PPP and has developed difference with party leadership.

He has come very close to PTI Chief Imran Khan and was one of the counsels of PTI in Panamagate case.

Awan after consultations with his aides and lawyer friends has decided to resign from the Senate and join PTI.

Awan was elected as senator in 2012 on PPP’s ticket. His term as Senator will expire in 2018.

It is to be mentioned here that many senior PPP leaders from Punjab have joined PTI in recent days and there are reports that many other are in negotiation with PTI leadership to join the party.