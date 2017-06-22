ZAFARWAL:- Additional District and Sessions Judge Ishaq Ashir visited Sialkot District Jail and distributed Eid gifts to 49 prisoners including women and children. Jail Superintendent Sadaf Irshad briefed the ADSJ about the facilities the prisoners were being rendered. Deputy Superintendent Jail Mudasser Khan and other jail staff were also present on the occasion.–Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 22-Jun-2017 here.
Prisoners get Eid gifts
