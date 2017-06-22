ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday in a meeting criticised National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for delivering a “political speech” “dishonouring” the house.

The PTI made the condemnation at an important meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan here at Bani Gala.

Overall political situation was critically analysed and government’s alliance with a media house attempting to malign and vituperate the Supreme Court was reviewed in a detailed manner, says a statement issued by the Central Media Department of the party after the meeting.

The PTI leadership lashed out at the speaker for making a political speech to a gathering in favour of the Sharif family.

The speaker not only compromised his position but also dishonoured the house by serving the Sharif family, the statement said, adding that: “Thus the govt representatives have turned a deaf ear to the cries of the masses and contended to be slaves of the Sharif family.”

The meeting also shed light on the JIT’s probe into Sharif family’s offshore assets and the impediments placed by the ruling party in order to hinder fair accountability process, the party statement said.

The PTI alleged that premiere and his family had failed to come clean on the corruption charges and their body language divulged their doom in Panama leaks case. The PTI pointed out that after the remarks of the SC judges, there was no doubt that superior judiciary and the JIT were being intimidated and blackmailed at the behest of the PM.

“In pursuing these obnoxious objectives, the ruling party has the backing of a specific media group and its so-called intellectuals. Spitting venom against the JIT and the judiciary is a part of a vicious plan.”

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also “assessed the vile attempts of the ruling party and the Sharif family to create chaos in the country.”

The PTI vowed to lock horns with those who aimed at sabotaging the system and try to fan anarchic trends in the country for personal reasons and gains.

The meeting strongly condemned the brutal violence by the security guards of Faisalabad’s agriculture university on the media team, and demanded from the government to take strict action against senior administrative officials including the vice-chancellor.