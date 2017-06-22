ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted two convicts, who were awarded life imprisonment after 12 years.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, after hearing the arguments released the life imprisonment convicts Muhammad Shahbaz and Arshad.

They had allegedly killed a man namely Ikram in Sialkot in 2005. The trial court had awarded them death sentence. However, the Lahore High Court converted their death sentence into life imprisonment.

Shoaib Ahmed, representing the appellants, argued that the prosecution has failed to establish the case. He said there is contradiction in the statements of the witnesses, adding this aspect was ignored by the trial court and the high court.

The apex court also noted contradiction in the witnesses’ statements and said it could not be established that the killing was the result of enmity between them. The court giving benefit of doubt released both the accused and disposed of the case.

The same bench in another case dismissed an appeal to acquit an accused Akbar Ali alia Akaki. He had killed a man Farooq in Faisalabad in 2006.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, after examining the case, remarked that in daylight murder cases the police used to tell the victims what to write in the FIR.

The accused counsel argued that the petitioner could not identify the weapon used in the crime. He said the trial judge has favoured the petitioner and awarded death sentence to his client.

Justice Khosa said he had heard 35,000 criminal cases, adding in our society no one is ready to accept the truth. If the decision comes to their favour then they accept it otherwise start saying that the judge was biased.The trial court has awarded death sentence to the accused, Akbar, while the high court converted it into life imprisonment. The apex court bench after hearing the arguments of both parties maintained the life imprisonment.

IT SEEMS IF NOMADS ARE RUNNING FBR: SC

Online adds: The Supreme Court has remarked that keeping in view the lack of seriousness on the part of FBR in pursuing the cases, it seems that some nomads are running FBR and tax department.

The court further observed, “The concerned authorities have no interest in the cases and their interest lies somewhere else rather than their job. There is no improvement despite court’s orders.”

A three-member apex court bench presided over by Justice Ijaz Afzal took up for hearing a suo motu notice case on non-pursuing of cases by FBR yesterday.

During the course of hearing, Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan remarked, “No legal assistance is provided by the FBR to any court forum.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that most of the cases pertained to FBR but its counsels were not prepared to give arguments.

Additional Attorney General Rana Waqar said that number of cases was increasing day by day while steps were being taken to improve matters.

The court, while seeking a reply from attorney general, adjourned the hearing after Eid holidays.