Supreme Court has been moved to remove Wajid Zia as head of Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The JIT was established by Supreme Court to further probe Panama Leaks scandal.

According to details, the applicant demanded that new JIT head must be appointed in place of Wajid Zia.

Zia is not capable of heading the JIT, the applicant argued.

The application claimed that JIT head is biased towards Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and their families.

Wasjid Zia is not serious in investigation the scandal as despite allegations of record tempering he has not taken any step, the applicant mentioned.

The applicant also claimed that JIT chief has no interest in accountability.

On April 20th, Supreme Court of Pakistan issued orders to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the Panama Papers evidence, and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and sons Hassan and Hussain to appear before it.

The five-judge bench, featuring Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, considered the evidence presented by opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Watan Party and the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

In the 540-page verdict, the five-member bench, that was divided 3-2 over the decision, said that the NAB Chairman has failed to cooperate with the investigation, and the FIA has failed to curb white collar crimes, necessitating the formulation of the JIT.