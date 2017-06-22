ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that it did not have any Facebook account. A press release issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) said that neither it was using any Facebook account or page nor had any other ID on any other social networking websites. The court has asked the concerned quarters that is the FIA and the PTA to block such IDs, pages and take legal action in accordance with the law.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 22-Jun-2017 here.
SC says has no account on social media websites
