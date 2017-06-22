ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the poor performance of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) especially non-distribution of “Rashan” as Ramzan package to needy people and distribution of funds to the selected districts.

The committee directed that Secretary, Cabinet Division may probe the matter as to why the PBM was failed to distribute “Rashan” among deserving people during this Ramzan and report to the committee before July 15, 2017 positively.

The committee also expressed concern over the shortage of water in Islamabad and directed that CDA may take stringent measures to meet the requirements of water for Islamabad and come up with the proposals for enhancement of budget, if required so that the committee could take them at appropriate forum for amicable solution.

The committee further directed that CDA may ensure the maintenance work of government accommodations of employees as most of them are in dilapidated condition and need maintenance on urgent basis.

The committee unanimously recommended that the Civil Servants Amendment Bill 2013 moved by MNA Naeema Kishwar Khan may be passed as the Senate has already passed the said Bill.

The Committee also recommended that The federal public service commission Bill 2016 moved by MNA Dr Fauzia Hameed may be passed with slight amendments.