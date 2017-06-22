ISLAMABAD: Shah Malik Yousafzai , PTI Swabi district President has challenged recent intra-party polls as illegal and petitioned ECP to declare them illegal and order for reelection. In these intra-party polls , Azam Swati, PTI Chief Election Commissioner, was declared successful by “Insaf Panel”. He received 189,055 votes while “Ehtesab Panel” got 41,647. Around 2 million members of the party sent their votes via SMS.

Supporting members of Ehtesab Panel were less in number and was in opposition to Insaf Panel, a bigwig and a major player. ECP allowed PTI to use “Cricket Bat” as their electoral symbol.