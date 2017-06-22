PESHAWAR - On the directives of Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a three-day oral polio vaccination (OPV) and inactivated polio vaccination (IPV) campaign in four tehsils of South Waziristan Agency for vaccinating nomadic/high-risk mobile population children was completed under the supervision and security provided by political agent and armed force.

The special campaign was carried out in Shakai, Birmal, Wana and Toi Khula tehsils of the agency wherein a total of 1,113 children were vaccinated by fifteen skilled technicians. All this population is the long range travellers who travel from Punjab via Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to cooler spots in SWA and Afghanistan and thus are considered serious risk to the programme.

Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that “We would not spare any opportunity to reach out and vaccinate our children no matter how far and hard to reach; we are determined to eradicate polio from Fata and would do everything possible to maintain zero polio status in Fata”.

EOC Coordinator Dr Fida Muhammad Wazir said, “Fata programme results have been consistent but we should be on our guard against the migrant populations that can play havoc if not adequately tracked”. He added that it was in this perspective that the special campaign was launched.

He appreciated the SWA health team and administration efforts for conducting a quality campaign in Ramazan.

Earlier, political agent SWA awarded the polio team with cash prizes for their relentless commitment and hard work.

In 2017, no polio case has been reported from Fata so far while last year, only two cases were reported from South Waziristan Agency.