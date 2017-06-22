ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security.

According to ISPR, the army chief thanked the president for perennial Turkish support to Pakistan and its role in bringing peace and stability in the region.

The Chief of Army Staff is currently on an official visit to Turkey.

During the meeting, the Turkish president acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan and contributions by Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and militancy.

President Erdogan said that Islamic countries could contribute immensely towards global peace and stability and OIC offered a platform to do that through conflict resolution and dialogue. He also said that Pakistan played a very important role towards that end and multifaceted cooperation between the two brotherly countries would have a positive influence.

On the occasion, both of them noted that Turkey and Pakistan could always count on each other’s unconditional and sincere support.

Earlier, the army chief called on Defence Minister of Turkey Fikri ISIK and discussed matters related to regional situation and bilateral security cooperation.

It said that both agreed upon the tremendous potential for cooperation in the fields of security policies, defence production and human resource training. Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Sohail was also present during the meeting.

The army chief also visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) where he was briefed about the projects being undertaken by TAI in both military and civil aviation industry.

The TAI has developed particular expertise in helicopters and UAVs. COAS visited the facility and took an introductory flight in T129 attack helicopter.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen. Bajwa warmly appreciated the indigenous technical prowess achieved by Turkey. Pakistan has a great technological and industrial potential which open the scope for very meaningful defence cooperation between the two countries.