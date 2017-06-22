Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yaldarim in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Thursday said his country supports Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

“The Turkish prime minister appreciated the positive role Pakistan plays in the region as well as in the larger Muslim world,” Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

On his part, General Bajwa said the two countries share the same stance on many issues. “Pakistan supports Turkey’s position on Cyprus as well as its efforts against terrorism of all hue and colour,” he added.