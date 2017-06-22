A man allegedly gunned down his 24-year-old daughter and injured another man in the village of Jan Mohammad Brohi in Nawabshah, in what police deemed an 'honour' killing.

Sakima was shot dead by her father and uncle after they found her in a 'compromising position' with a man, Wahid Bux Brohi, who was also fatally injured in the incident. Brohi has been referred to Civil Hospital Nawabshah.

According to Kadhar Station House Officer Ghulam Hussain Peerzado, Akbar and his brother were detained by police and claimed responsibility for the crime.

Two separate First Information Reports were registered against the suspects. One was registered on behalf of the state and the other on the complaint of Ghulam Mohammad, the brother of the man injured.

Sakima's body was given to a notable of the area for burial after a post-mortem examination.