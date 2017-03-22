NOWSHERA - Two policemen including Station House Officer Azakhel Police Station were killed and two others sustained injuries when a train rammed into their car at Azakhel area on Tuesday.

According to details, Station House Officer (SHO) Azakhel Police Station Khadmin Khan, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Akhtar Hassan, gunman-cum-driver Zia-ur-Rehman and constable Zabih Ullah Khan were travelling in a private car when a Peshawar-bound Khushhal Khan Khattak Express ran over their car on an unmanned crossing.

Resultantly, SHO Khadmin Khan and driver Zia-ur-Rehman died on the spot while ASI Akhtar Hassan and constable Zabih Ullah Khan sustained wounds and were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar in critical condition.

The car was destroyed completely. The incident occurred at Azakhel, police said. Funeral prayers of the deceased policemen were offered at Police Lines, Nowshera. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mardan Alam Shinwari, District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera Wahid Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera Sikandar Zeshan, notables and government officials attended the prayers.

Later, the dead bodies of SHO Khadmin Khan and his gunman Zia-ur-Rehman were dispatched to Rustam and Camp Koroona Akbar Pura, their hometowns in Mardan and Nowshera districts, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways authorities ordered an inquiry to investigate the tragic incident. Muhammad Hanif Gul, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways, Peshawar said inquiry of the train-car collision had been ordered and the report would be submitted to the concerned authorities soon. He said people should make extreme care while crossing railways lines and cooperate with the field staff at railway crossings to avoid such tragic incidents in future.

======