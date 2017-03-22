RAWALPINDI - Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is successfully continuing across the country as at least 20 militants including a Ferrari commander surrendered to Pakistan Rangers Punjab on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The militants said they were funded by Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) through Brahamdagh Bugti who leads Balochistan Republican Party (BRP).

Apologising for their past which was awash with terror activities in Balochistan, the surrendering militants said that they were kept misinformed and fed with negative narrative over decades, the ISPR statement added.

“By design, people of Balochistan, living in far-flung areas were kept aloof,” the military’s media wing quoted them as stating.

The former insurgents also expressed their intentions to now live a normal, peaceful life and contribute to the prosperity of Pakistan, appealing to other militants to surrender as well.

Following the development, Director General Pakistan Rangers Punjab Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan lauded the law enforcers for their efforts in the ongoing operations.