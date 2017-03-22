According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) five militants including a ‘high value target’ of the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in an IBO operation in Village Mirak, Kalaya, Aurakzai Agency today.

“In fire exchange Major Muddassar and Sepoy Mateelluah embraced Shahdat,” the ISPR statement adds.

The raid was conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Frontier Core under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Pakistan Army has launched the operation across the country to root out urban militants and remaining terrorist networks in the FATA region.

The Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was started after a wave of terror stuck the country in February, in which major cities of Pakistan including Lahore and Peshawar were targeted by militants killing over 100 people within 10 days.