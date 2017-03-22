ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan has formally sought custody of an Afghan national who was allegedly involved in the killing of an Afghan diplomat within the premises of Afghanistan consulate in Karachi on February 6, 2017, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The request pertains to the extradition of Hayatullah who is currently in police custody in Karachi for murdering the Afghan diplomat, Foreign Office sources said. The diplomat was fatally shot by Hayatullah, the private security guard, on the premises of Afghan consulate in Karachi’s Old Clifton area.

He opened fire at Third Secretary Muhammad Zaki Abduh in the lobby of the Afghan consulate. Abduh died of his wounds shortly after the shooting.

The motive behind the killing was not immediately clear. However, it seemed the guard had some sort of personal grudge with the diplomat. He was taken into custody following the incident. Later, it was decided that Pakistani and Afghan officials would launch joint investigation into the incident. However, now Afghanistan has sought custody of the murderer, who is also an Afghan national.

The sources said that a delegation from Afghanistan headed by Musa Afridi, director general of first political department at the Afghanistan ministry of foreign affairs also visited Pakistan in February to discuss the issue of extradition of the Afghanistan national. On the other hand, Pakistani authorities are in a fix over the request of the Afghan government as no treaty between the two countries on the subject existed.

The sources further said that the consulate general of Afghanistan, Karachi has also requested to provide a comprehensive report/information of the incident happened on February 6, 2017. The Afghan authorities have also requested for provision of laboratory report of finger prints, detailed report of post mortem, detailed laboratory report of ballistic, detailed report about gun/magazine/shell/bullets recovered from the venue at the time of incident, detailed video recording and colour photograph of the incident, belongings of the victim recovered at the time of incident, and telephone record of the victim.

The sources in the foreign office said that Pakistani authorities are in a fix over the request as there is no treaty between the two countries for transfer of offenders and what to talk about the situation when the trial of the accused is yet to start in a local court of law. Pakistani authorities are investigating the case and the accused cannot be transferred to his country of origin due to sensitivity of the matter, the sources said and added, however, the ministry is processing the case.