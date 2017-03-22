LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address political rallies in Punjab after the death anniversary of party founder ZA Bhutto falling on April 4.

In the first phase, rallies will be organised at the divisional level, followed by such gatherings in the districts. A precise schedule for the upcoming party events in Punjab will be announced later.

This was disclosed by party’s central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira while chairing a meeting of PPP’s Rawalpindi division members at Model Town.

Party’s central Secretary Information Ch Manzoor Ahmad also attended the meeting.

The meeting also decided to hold a big show on April 4 at the Rawalpindi Phhansi Ghaat where the former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged 38 years ago. Party activists from Punjab will converge at the place to remember their leader.

Kaira said that a good number of party workers from Punjab will also go to Garhi Khudabakhsh, the resting place of Bhuttos, to pay homage to the party founder. He said that PPP will reorganise the party cadres at the Union Council in all Punjab districts.

Also, PPP’s Punjab Parliamentary party called on Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore on Tuesday. Issues relating to the next general elections and country’s current political situation came under discussion in the meeting.

Talking to the party Parliamentarians, Zardari criticised the PML-N government for its discriminatory treatment meted out to the provinces in the distribution of electricity.

He alleged that there was less loadshedding in Punjab compared to Sindh province.

“Yes, the loadshedding has decreased, but only in Punjab”, a participant attending the meeting quoted Zardari as having told the party men.

Zardari also grilled the government for utilising stored water in dams before time. Now there will be little water left to irrigate the crops, he added.