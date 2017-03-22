GUJRAT - The third annual book fair of the University of Gujrat concluded here at Hafiz Hayat Campus the other day.

About 40 publishers, book-sellers and distributors from all over the country participated in the book fair by putting on display thousands of books on a vast range of subjects.

"Reading is one of the most effective sources of intellectual and social enlightenment. Pakistan Academy of Letters is ready to extend all possible cooperation to support the UoG in carrying it s mission forward," said Dr Qasim, the chairman of Pakistan Academy of Letters.

Dr Tahir Aqil said that book-reading has a significant role in character building. The inaugural ceremony was attended by a large number of book-lovers, teachers, students, members of civil society and intellectuals.

Meanwhile, the University of Gujrat is also organising various debate sessions on a host of intellectual topics on the sidelines of the book fair. Two sessions were held the other day. Dr Qasim Bughio presided over the first session which was held under the topic 'Rebuilding of society and the role of book-reading'. The proceedings were moderated by Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid. Among the experts were Chief Librarian Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, Dr Mushahid Anwar and Dr Ghulam Ali.

Dr Qasim Bughio discussed the positive impact of book-reading in the rebuilding of society. Sheikh Rashid termed book-reading the fountainhead of knowledge and new ideas. According to Dr Mushahid, it was inevitable for the intellectual upbringing of the national youth. Syed Kazim discussed how book-reading culture can help achieve intellectual progress. Dr Ghulam Ali discussed the significance of translation for promoting regional culture and languages.

Modern publishing and the role of libraries was the topic of the second session which was presided over by Chief Librarian ITU Dr Ramzan. SSC Director M Yaqoob moderated the proceedings. Director General National Library of Pakistan Syed Ghayyur Hussain and chief librarian Syed Kazim were among the speakers.

Dr Ramzan threw light on the significance of libraries and their impact on the intellectual journey of the youth. Syed Ghayyur Hussain discussed the impact of modern technology on preserving knowledge. Yaqoob said revival of book-reading culture was a step in the right direction. The book fair is a permanent feature of the university calendar.