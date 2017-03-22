A constable of police was killed and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was injured in firing on police van here on Wednesday night.

SHO Rana Asif said that unidentified armed motorcyclists sprayed bullets at police mobile van while it was on routine patrolling in suburbs of Sialkot city when the cops signaled to stop them.

As a result of firing a police constable was killed while an ASI sustained bullet wounds.

The assailants fled from the scene. The body and injured were moved to hospital.

The police cordoned off the area after the attack and launched search operation for the attackers but they managed to flee.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unknown culprits and investigation was in progress.