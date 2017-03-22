KASUR - Citizens are faced with frequent traffic jams as the construction material has been left unattended on main roads in different areas of the district.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of different areas said that construction material including bricks, iron rods, mud etc, bought for construction of plazas and other structures, has been left unattended on main roads, causing worst nightmare for motorists and even pedestrians. The negligence has not only disturbed the traffic flow but also has left the roads in deteriorated condition. At several sites, the material has blocked drainage and let the sewage accumulated on the roads. Similarly, the material has also caused several accidents. There are several roads including - Khara Road, Shehbaz Road, Noor Masjid Road, Railway Road, Naz Cinema Road and Charagh Shah Road have been blocked due to the unattended construction material.

They demanded the district administration to lift the material from roads to make the travel smooth and safe for citizens.