PESHAWAR - A policeman was injured when a census team came under attack in Mandni area of Charsadda on Thursday. The attacker also sustained injuries in retaliatory fire by security forces. Mandni police said the incident took place in Harihchand Mandni area, when a security team accompanying census officials in Charsadda came under attack.

The security personnel retaliated and shot injured the attacker who was later arrested and moved to an undisclosed location while the policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack. The 6th population census is underway in the country along with tight security to enable the teams to visit door to door.

The first phase of head-count under the population census began in 63 districts across the country on Saturday after completion of house listing.

The Pakistan Army, Frontier Constabulary, police, Frontier Corps and Levies Force personnel had been deployed in KP and Fata to provide security to the census staff.