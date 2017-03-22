SHEIKHUPURA - The federal minister for defence production administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers of Sheikhupura Press Club.

An amount of Rs1 million was handed over to Sheikhupura Press Club by Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain. The minister visited the Press Club administer oath to its recently elected body consisting of President Shahbaz Ahmad Khan, Secretary General Islam Ghazi, Finance Secretary Ali Abid and others.

Addressing the gathering of journalists, he said that the elements taking u-turn and hurling baseless allegations on others had been exposed by the media in the society. The prime minister of Pakistan had created the patriotic sprit among the Baloch nation, he said. The Gwadar Port was a mega project which could be symbol of prosperity and progress for the Balochistan province in coming days, he hoped. He said that the federal government was taking keen interest in the development of the country without any discrimination.

He said when the PML-N had come to power, the condition of the national economy was miserable; similarly, the law and order situation and energy crisis were also at their peak. After the hectic efforts of the government, the country had been put on path to progress and soon it would become Asian Tiger, the minister said.

"The country was manufacturing 80 percent weapons of its requirement. If India dares launch an aggression against Pakistan, it would face dire consequences, because we have attained self-sufficiency in weapons," he said.

He said, "The demand of Thunder jets abroad has doubled due to its good quality. The federal minister also pledged to give Rs3 million more to the Press Club and establish media colony with the consent of the Punjab government."